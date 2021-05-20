Have you seen Christopher? Deputies searching for missing Plant City man

He was last seen leaving his home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Plant City.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Have you seen Christopher? Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding the missing elderly man.

Authorities say Christopher McCullough Jr., 88, was last seen leaving his home at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Plant City. They say he was driving a red 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Deputies say McCullough suffers from dementia and does not have a cell phone on him.

Anyone with information on McCullough's whereabouts is asked to called the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.