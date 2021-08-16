Body of Plant City man found near his home

Christopher McCullough was reported missing in July.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The body of an 88-year-old man who had been missing since July was found late last week in a field near his home, the sheriff's office said.

Christopher McCullough was reported missing on July 23. Deputies say there are no obvious signs of foul play since the discovery of his body on Friday.

"Since the morning Mr. McCullough was last seen, his family, volunteers and HCSO personnel searched several areas on multiple occasions looking for him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We are heartbroken at this outcome, and will keep all those who knew and loved Mr. McCullough in our thoughts during this difficult time."

McCullough had dementia and atrial fibrillation, the sheriff's office said at the time.