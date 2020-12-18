Sheriff: Citrus Park Mall evacuated due to police investigation in the area

TAMPA, Fla. — Citrus Park Mall in Tampa has been evacuated, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
In a tweet sent just after noon, the sheriff's office said the evacuation was because of a "police investigation" in the area.
The exact cause of the investigation is not yet known, but the sheriff's office said it got a call about a potential threat in the area. The mall has been evacuated as a precaution, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said there were "a couple of threats made toward the mall." Deputies said the evacuation is a precautionary measure "so K9 is able to get in there and conduct a search."
All entrances to the mall are blocked at this time, HCSO said.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
