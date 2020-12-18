x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

Sheriff: Citrus Park Mall evacuated due to police investigation in the area

The exact cause of the investigation is not yet known.
Credit: Sky10

TAMPA, Fla. — Citrus Park Mall in Tampa has been evacuated, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. 

In a tweet sent just after noon, the sheriff's office said the evacuation was because of a "police investigation" in the area. 

The exact cause of the investigation is not yet known, but the sheriff's office said it got a call about a potential threat in the area. The mall has been evacuated as a precaution, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said there were "a couple of threats made toward the mall." Deputies said the evacuation is a precautionary measure "so K9 is able to get in there and conduct a search."

All entrances to the mall are blocked at this time, HCSO said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter