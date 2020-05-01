CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after two people were shot during a home invasion Saturday night.
Deputies said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Citrus Falls Circle in Citrus Park.
One person was killed in the shooting.
Investigators say they believe both people who were shot were intruders.
This is a developing story, stay with 10News for updates.
