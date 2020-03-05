TAMPA, Fla. — More traffic signals are coming to Bayshore Blvd on May 29, but they only are temporary.

The city of Tampa announced the additional traffic signals Saturday as part of its Vision Zero plan to eliminate fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safety.

Over the years, Bayshore Boulevard has been the site of some gut-wrenching deadly crashes.

The most recent happened just shy of a month ago when police say three motorcyclists suspected of speeding led to a crash that killed a rider and a bicyclist trying to cross the road.

Before that, just after the new year, a man was killed while jogging on Bayshore after police say a man speeding in a Pinch A Penny truck carrying chemicals lost control and hit the jogger on the sidewalk, sending the man into the water.

The arrest report showed the driver had a blood-alcohol content level of about three times the legal limit.

But one of Bayshore's most infamous crashes dates back to 2018 when Jessica Raubenolt and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, were killed during a street race crash while crossing the road near Knights Avenue. Police say the cars were going more than 100 mph in the middle of the afternoon.

May 23 marks the two-year anniversary of their passing.

Now, in an effort to prevent further tragedies, the signals will be placed in areas identified by a previous safety study.

The signals are set to be installed at the following intersections:

Bayshore Boulevard and S Rome Avenue

Bayshore Boulevard and W Euclid Avenue

This addition is the latest in a string of safety precautions the city has taken. Already in place area a reduced speed limit from 40 to 35 mph and the addition of Rectangular Rapid Flash Beacons (RRFBs) at pedestrian crosswalks.

The temporary traffic lights are set to be in operation on May 29, weather permitting. While being installed barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with traffic flow.

Drivers are asked to use caution when in the area.

10News reached out to the city to determine when the temporary signals will be removed and what, if anything, will replace them afterward.

