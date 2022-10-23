Tampa veteran to get new home provided by city's new program

Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire.

TAMPA, Fla. — A veteran living in Tampa will soon get a new home as part of the city's Replacement Home Pilot Program.

Booker Washington, who lives on East Chelsea Street, lost his home to a fire and is now working toward a fresh start as his old home will be demolished on Monday, the City of Tampa said in a news release.

Washington was reportedly referred to the city's new program by a council member after he did not qualify for the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation Program.

The veteran will receive about $260,000 for the construction of a new home, the news release mentioned.

"Whenever we can make a difference in someone's life and help them secure a healthy and safe place to live, we will jump on that opportunity," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. "This new program is another example of our relentless efforts to address our affordable housing crisis, one home at a time."

The Replacement Home Pilot Program has around $780,000 of funding approved for the 2023 fiscal year to allow the demolition and construction of three new single-family homes, the city said.

A person's home must be beyond feasible repair and rehabilitation to qualify for the program. Also, the homeowner is required to be at or below 80 percent of the area's median income.

"The homeowner will be granted a silent mortgage, and therefore will have no monthly mortgage payments, until the loan is forgiven at the end of the 30-year term," the city stated in the news release. "However, they will be responsible for insurance and the assessed taxes for the home."

Washington's new home is scheduled to be completed by May 2023.