Tampa club gunman in devil mask had history of violence

Michael Rudman's attorney asked for a continuance at his first appearance so he could have access to Rudman's medical records, noting his mental health history.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Michael Rudman, the man police say wore a devil mask as he tried to entire a Tampa nightclub with a loaded gun, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.

Investigators said surveillance video from the Mons Venus strip club showed 44-year-old Rudman in a devil mask walk up to the door with a gun in his right hand. Security guard Manny Resto stopped him from getting in.

"He didn't care, he charged at me, he did not care, he did not care for his life or no one else's life," Resto said.

Police said Resto and two other security guards were heroes who prevented a mass shooting.



On Friday, five days after the incident, Rudman wore a red jumpsuit in court for his first appearance. The 44-year-old's attorney asked for a continuance so he could have access to review Rudman's medical records noting he has a history of mental health issues.

10 Tampa Bay uncovered Rudman's history of violence.

People at a Clearwater apartment complex say Rudman was their former landlord, and he used to call himself the devil's son and walk around in the mask.

Just weeks ago, Tonya Robertson even filed a restraining order against him.

"He used to walk around here with hatchets and axes," Robertson explained.

Tenants said he often had devil masks with him.

Clearwater police said they've had at least 19 interactions with Rudman since 2009.



"He has previous charges of domestic violence, battery, reckless driving, and DUI," Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw told reporters. "In addition to that, he has many prior Baker Acts in Pinellas County as well as an active risk protection order due to his mental state."



A number of those factors make it illegal for Rudman to have a firearm in the first place. So how did he get the gun? Police aren't ready to answer that question.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation including details on how he obtained the gun," Bercaw said, noting how concerning it was.

The judge ultimately granted a continuance making Rudman's next court appearance at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31.