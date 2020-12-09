Coast Guard rescues person from water near boat stuck going around in circles

Bystanders told the Coast Guard no one was on board the runaway boat, but a person was quickly located about about 150 feet away.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a person in the water found near a rogue boat Friday afternoon near MacDill Air Force Base.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg said it received a notification for a nearby tug of a vessel going in circles. No one was on board when officers responded to the boat, but a person was quickly found about 150 feet away in the water.

The Coast Guard and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were able to stop the boat and tow it away, and the person, who was operating the boat, was taken to the Gandy boat ramp.

The person didn't require any medical attention.

Great work from USCG Station St.Pete for rescuing a person in the water and recovering their vessel in Tampa Bay.#ready #relevant #responsive pic.twitter.com/4KxFxPyuUn — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 12, 2020

