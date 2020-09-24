9 members of a Tampa-based drug trafficking organization indicted

They conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl, documents say.

TAMPA, Fla — The indictment that charges nine men accused of being part of a Tampa-based drug trafficking organization has been unsealed.

The documents say over the course of eleven months, from November 2019 through September 2020, the defendants conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Diego Perez Ortiz, 46, Ramon Alers Ramos, 45, Carlos Acosta Martinez, 46, Andres Garcia Quinones, 48,Izamhomy Valverdi Caraballo, 34, Edwin Rivera Fonseca, 26, Antonio Rivera, 29, Kris Ralf Salvi, 27 and Elleric Edwardo Alverio, 41, all face conspiracy to distribute and possess charges.

The charging documents say the investigation was a result of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces program. The program's mission is to find, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations -- especially the ones responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

The case was investigated by several local agencies, including the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Tampa Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

