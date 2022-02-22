Fire breaks out at assisted living facility for the 2nd time in days

There were no reported injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — A small fire broke out just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at an assisted living facility in Hillsborough County, forcing residents to evacuate.

It happened at the Colonial Assisted Living Facility on North 17th Street.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says early indications point to the cause being electrical. Firefighters say it appears the fire started in an attic space above the kitchen.

Somebody pulled the fire alarm, allowing everyone to get out safely.

Responding emergency crews saw smoke rising from the roof. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

Fire crews are no stranger to this particular facility.

A fire broke out at the same site just days ago. Investigators say the first fire started accidentally Feb. 19 in a resident's closet. Both fires are under investigation.

But, there were other situations, too. In fact, firefighters have gotten "multiple" alarm calls from the same place over the last 48 hours, during which time a restoration company was working there. Firefighters were even dispatched at 2:39 a.m. Tuesday due to an alert on the alarm panel. But, a fire wasn't found then. Just hours later, there was a real fire.