Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive.
Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks.
Crews will work in block-by-block sections so westbound traffic lanes will be temporarily impacted.
This $3.8 million project is part of the city's capital improvements program and is funded through Mayor Jane Castor's Progressive Infrastructure Plan to Ensure Sustainability (PIPES).
"Through PIPES, the City of Tampa is taking a proactive approach to improve our infrastructure and provide permanent fixes to our water and wastewater system," city leaders explain in a news release.