TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker who was electrocuted at a work site has died, the Tampa Police Department confirms.

The worker was shocked Tuesday afternoon after the equipment hit some power lines around 11:30 a.m., police say. The construction site was located on West Obispo Street, where construction workers were working to build a home.

The workers were using a bucket truck to pour concrete when the incident happened, according to police.

The man was sent to the hospital, where he later died, police say.

Electricity to the area was shut off for about an hour, including Plant High School. About 2,000 people were left without power because of the incident.

OSHA continues to investigate.

