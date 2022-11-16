Construction worker killed in 'accident' at Port Tampa Bay

He was taken to Tampa General hospital where he was pronounced dead.

TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker was killed when he was crushed by a bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an accident at Port Tampa Bay. The sheriff's office said a person was working at the port, attempting to help clear the way for the forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber that weighed around 3,000 lbs a piece.

Authorities said when the forklift pressed the brakes, the two bundles of lumber rolled forward and off the fork. The first bundle clipped the worker, the sheriff's office said, and the second bundle of lumber rolled over and crushed him.

