Smoke in the sky? Controlled burns are happening around Hillsborough County

Two controlled burns are happening at the same time Wednesday afternoon.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some people may see some smoke in the air on Wednesday in Hillsborough County — but don't freak out, they're controlled burns!

The Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department is conducting two separate fires at the same time.

The first location to look out for is the Upper Little Manatee River Nature Preserve, located at 6317 SR 674, Wimauma, FL.

Flames and smoke will fill the area for one day while the controlled burn goes on. All recreational trails are still open to the public.

The reason for the burn? Ecological site restoration and exotic invasive plant control, according to county leaders.

The second location to look out for is the Brooker Creek Headwaters Preserve, located at 18102 Ramblewood Road, Odessa, FL.

Just like the other fire, residents will only have to deal with the smoke for one day while the workers conduct the controlled burn for ecological site maintenance.

One thing to keep in mind with this location is the western part of the yellow hiking trail is closed while the upper Tampa Bay Trail is open.

Anyone with questions can contact the Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Bell Creek Office at 813-672-7876.