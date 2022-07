An investigation is underway.

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement and rescuers recovered the body of a man found floating Monday morning in Old Tampa Bay.

Police responded around 6:35 a.m. to the south side of the Courtney Campbell Causeway on a report of a body that had been spotted, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

The man's body was taken out of the water not long thereafter.

His identity is not yet known.