TPD: Courtney Campbell Causeway shut down after crash kills 2, injures 2

The bridge could be closed for several hours.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were hospitalized after a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway, the Tampa Police Department said.

The bridge is shut down in both directions and police are turning cars around while they investigate, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:42 a.m. Wednesday. 911 callers told dispatchers a car had flipped over and multiple people had been thrown from the car.

One car had four people inside, including two who died at the scene and two who were hospitalized with critical or serious injuries. The other car had one person inside who was uninjured and cooperating with investigators.

Police said the bridge will be closed for several hours, urging drivers to use alternate routes such as Gandy Bridge or State Road 580 to Tampa Road.

