TAMPA, Fla. — A lot of us are probably in need of a haircut, but that's going to have to wait right now.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis is reopening certain businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. But barbershops and hair salons are not one of them.

Yet, local barber, Mathew Harland, says he is prepared to reopen.

"We're doing social distancing, everything the CDC is recommending, we have our own list of things that we have to adhere to for the owner of our building. So I don't think they're taking this very lightly at all," Harland said.

To help keep himself and his clients safe Harland says all will be required to wear masks and the workspace with be deep cleaned daily. Each client will also get a new, sanitized cape when they get into the chair.

Harland rents out a suite in "My Salon Suite" with two other barbers. They have already separated their stations to be more than six feet apart.

"Luckily, because of our situation where you know, with the suites, there's only three of us in this unit and all of our stations have been spaced six feet apart," Harland said.

Harland and his co-workers have also changed how they are scheduling clients to make sure they are not in close proximity. On average they see 20 to 30 clients a day, but under these circumstances, they are cutting that number down, only taking eight.

"We've extended our appointment times by 15 minutes on every single client to allow proper time for disinfection and sanitation," Harlan said.

To continue practicing good social distancing, Harland is not allowing clients to wait in the waiting area or bring friends.

"We're taking out all the seating there's no hanging out," Harland said. "We're not gonna be double booking. If you have an appointment, you come by yourself, no one can come with you. If you're waiting, you have to wait in your car. We'll have to like let you know when to come in for your appointment."

Clients are required to wash their hands before they enter for their appointment.

Harland says their goal is to make sure their clients are safe when they book an appointment.

"We know we want everyone to feel safe and comfortable and our job is to keep things safe and comfortable."

RELATED: Damage from attempted burglary at Tampa coffee shop turned into tribute to health care workers

RELATED: Extra handwashing due to COVID-19 drying and cracking your hands? Here's what to do

RELATED: Tampa arcade is renting out retro pinball machines, games amid coronavirus pandemic

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter