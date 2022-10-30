Fiery crash causes lane closures on I-275

Tampa Fire Rescue says the incident happened near the off-ramp to I-275 northbound involving a small SUV vs. semi-truck carrying 8700 gallons of fuel.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue shut down parts of I-275 after a fiery two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

As 7 a.m., lanes going both north and southbound directions from Fowler Avenue to Bird Street are shut down.

The agency says the incident happened near the off-ramp to I-275 northbound involving a small SUV vs. semi-truck carrying 8700 gallons of fuel.

"Engine 5 arrived first on scene and reported heavy smoke and flames from the retention pond located at the I-275 Busch Blvd exit ramp," the news release reads.

Fire officials say additional resources were called to extinguish the fire, including a foam truck. The fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of foam operations, the agency reports.

There were no injuries to firefighters reported and one person was transported to Tampa General Hospital with minor injuries.