FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase

The trooper's car was unoccupied, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Several other people were hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers arrested a woman accused of crashing her car into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle after a multi-highway chase across Hillsborough County.

Authorities first spotted a Nissan Altima just before 1:30 p.m. Monday heading west on Interstate 4 that was involved in a Lakeland theft case, according to an FHP news release.

The car moved from I-4 to northbound I-75, where its driver sped off from deputies. It kept heading north until the westbound Fowler Avenue exit.

Troopers say at the intersection of 56th Street, the car crashed into another sedan, which prompted its occupants to get out and into a nearby Dodge Durango.

At 50th Street, the Durango turned and intentionally rammed into an unoccupied marked FHP car, FHP said. Troopers were able to arrest the driver and others thereafter.

The agency has not yet said how many people were arrested; all, however, suffered minor injuries and the trooper was not hurt.

Grechan Toliver, 32, was charged, but the exact charge is not yet known. Additional charges are pending, according to FHP.