Police: Crash leaves boy, girl dead in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a crash that left a boy and girl dead Sunday night.

According to a media alert, officers responded to the scene of the crash at 10:52 p.m. They reportedly found the boy and the girl dead.

Lifesaving measures were performed, but they were declared dead from their injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Northbound traffic of S. 20th St was shut down between Maritime Blvd and Oakwood Ave while the incident was investigated. It has since been reopened.