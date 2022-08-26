Crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Tampa

Westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue were closed but have since reopened.

TAMPA, Fla — A crash involving a car and bicyclist Friday afternoon shut down a portion of East Fowler Avenue in Tampa.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on East Fowler Avenue near University Mall. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

The driver of the car remained on the scene. The Tampa Police Department said there are no concerns of impairment.