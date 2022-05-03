Crash closes all lanes of I-75 North in Hillsborough County

There were injuries in the wreck, though few details have been released just yet.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Hillsborough County has shut down all lanes of I-75 North, just beyond Fletcher Avenue.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews confirmed there were injuries, but no further details were immediately released. It is not yet clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Fletcher, according to first responders.

Drivers are being urged to use caution, as the roads are still slick from Tuesday's rain.