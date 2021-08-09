Crash sends car into pond in Hillsborough County

FHP says the driver suffered serious injuries while two passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.

BRANDON, Fla. — A Sunday afternoon crash in Brandon ended with one car upside down in a pond.

It happened just after 12:00 p.m. on State Road 60, east of Limona Road in Brandon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say one car driving westbound on SR-60 hit the front of another car when attempting to switch lanes. The crash sent the first car flying off the road into a nearby pond, according to the report.