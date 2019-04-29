PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel have put out a mobile home fire early Monday morning.

No injuries are reported after the fire started on Drawdy Road near County Trails Drive, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesperson Eric Seidel.

Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of the fire. Seidel said investigators believe a propane tank was involved.

The tank is designed to melt when it gets hot so it does not explode, according to Seidel.

Note: This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

