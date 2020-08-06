Photos could help police find those accused of breaking into Tampa stores during night of unrest

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay shared photos of the people accused of breaking into a CVS and Cricket Wireless.

TAMPA, Fla. — They were caught on camera breaking into a Cricket Wireless and a CVS in Tampa during the unrest on May 30 and now officers want to know who they are, according to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay.

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay shared photos of people using a bat to break into a Cricket Wireless located at 2920 Busch Boulevard. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay also shared photos of the people accused of going into a CVS at 2911 E. Fowler Avenue, breaking things inside and stealing from the store.

Anyone who has a tip needs to give the photo number, the person's clothing description and who they are. Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrests of the people in these cases.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-873-8477, people can report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

