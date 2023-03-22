Crisis Center of Tampa Bay CEO to swim around Davis Islands for fundraiser

Strokes for Hope raises awareness and money for programs including suicide prevention, trauma counseling and sexual assault services.

TAMPA, Florida — The CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and a team of open-water swimmers are participating in a swim for a cause that will take them around Davis Islands this weekend.

At 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, Clara Reynolds will swim for the fundraiser Strokes for Hope to benefit the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, a news release says. The total distance is 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

The swim is expected to be completed by 11 a.m., but swimmers will finish at different times during the window.

Swimmers participating in the Strokes for Hope fundraiser will begin on Harbour Island in Tampa at the dock near Café Dufrain and from there, they'll make their way around Davis Islands.

Strokes for Hope raises awareness and money for programs within the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay including suicide prevention, trauma counseling and sexual assault services.

The non-profit organization's CEO has a history of competing in endurance sports. She's participated in multiple marathons and open-water swims, including a solo swim around Key West and a relay swim from the Sunshine Skyway Bridge to the Clearwater Causeway.