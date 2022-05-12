Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to open new sexual assault support site, expanded hotline this year

President and CEO Clara Reynolds announced the additions coming to the non-profit organization and reflected upon the work done in the last 50 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay invited leaders and supporters in the Tampa Bay community to celebrate the accomplishments of the non-profit organization in the last half-century — and announced what's to come later this year.

The new additions coming by the end of 2022 will be a new sexual assault support site located in Ruskin and an expanded Crisis Center of Tampa Bay hotline that will reach 11 different counties, including Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

"Currently we provide about one rape exam a day, and we know for everyone we do, we're missing two others," said Clara Reynold, the president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

"Many of those [people who need an exam] are individuals in the south county who, because of the distance and other barriers, just can't get here [the sexual assault site in Tampa]. None of that should be a reason why when someone needs a rape exam, they can't get the help and support that they need. So we're incredibly excited about that."

In March of this year, the non-profit organization announced TransCare will be providing Advanced Life Support ambulances services across Hillsborough County.

"The addition of this service from TransCare allows more coverage of inter-facility transfers and medical stand-by services within the Tampa area," the Crisis Center wrote on its website.

The Crisis Center also highlighted previous additions to serve the Tampa Bay region in the 50th year celebration, including expanded trauma-focused counseling services and the 211 phone service with calls answered by the Crisis Center.