13-year-old arrested for shooting teen at Curtis Hixon Park

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting another teen on New Year's Day at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

The teen, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming because of his age, is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police say two teens got into an argument that turned physical just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the park. At some point, about five or six additional teens jumped in to assist the 13-year-old in attacking the boy.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with the boy's mother, who identified him as 16-year-old Mario Jackson. She said her son went to the park with a group of friends and his girlfriend.

At some point, the 13-year-old pulled out a gun and shot Jackson in the upper body — the group then ran off, according to the department.

The teen was located at his family's home and taken into custody Wednesday night. It's still not known how the teen was able to get hold of the gun.

"It's unfortunate that individuals bring their feuds to a public place where families are just looking to have fun, and even more upsetting that the perpetrator has made a bad decision that will likely change his life forever," Tampa Police Department Interim Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "We worked quickly and diligently to identify those involved, which is why the suspect was identified within 24 hours.

"We won't let those who commit these crimes deter our residents from enjoying public venues in our city."

Jackson's mother shared a video, showing the group of teens rushing him at the park.