Police say it involves a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving a person in a wheelchair prompted police to shut down a stretch of Dale Mabry Highway.

The northbound lanes are closed between W. Fair Oaks to W. Euclid avenues, according to the Tampa Police Department. This is located near the Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The extent of any injuries to the person in the wheelchair is not yet known, police said.