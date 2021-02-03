Deadly crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla — A deadly crash early Tuesday morning shut down the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway.
Florida Highway Patrol says two cars were involved in the crash. Troopers say it happened near Hunt Road around 3 a.m.
Troopers say the northbound lanes will be blocked for several hours. Drivers who typically go this way should find another route.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Coronavirus in Florida: 1 year after the first cases
- Nurse paralyzed by COVID-related infection returns home to continue recovery
- As vaccinations ramp up, COVID testing is down. That could be a problem, doctors say
- Third stimulus check: When will the Senate vote?
- Iceberg larger than New York City breaks off Antarctica
- University of Florida places professor on leave amid investigation into student’s suicide
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter