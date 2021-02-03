x
Hillsborough County

Deadly crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway

Troopers say the northbound lanes at Hunt Road will be blocked for several hours.
TAMPA, Fla — A deadly crash early Tuesday morning shut down the northbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway. 

Florida Highway Patrol says two cars were involved in the crash. Troopers say it happened near Hunt Road around 3 a.m.

Troopers say the northbound lanes will be blocked for several hours. Drivers who typically go this way should find another route. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

