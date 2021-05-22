x
Person hurt in crash on Dale Mabry Highway

The southbound lanes are closed between Cherry and Spruce streets.
TAMPA, Fla. — Officers shut down a stretch of N. Dale Mabry Highway following a crash at W. Spruce Street, police said in a news release.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The southbound lanes of N. Dale Mabry Highway are closed between W. Cherry and W. Spruce streets for an investigation.

Drivers can consider taking N. Lois Avenue or N. Himes Avenue to get around the crash.

