People should avoid the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving a dump truck has prompted a stretch of Dale Mabry Highway to be shut down to traffic.

It happened Tuesday morning at Dale Mabry Highway at Swann Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Northbound and southbound Dale Mabry are closed at this time, with power lines down in the area. It's not yet known when the road will reopen to traffic.

Police say the truck driver suffered some sort of medical episode.