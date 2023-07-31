Check out the new all-electric way to 'DASH' around downtown Tampa

The service is set to go live in October with future passengers only needing to use a mobile app to catch a ride to their destination.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Downtown Partnership announced Monday a new option coming this fall to help with traveling around the downtown Tampa area.

Downtown Area Shared Hubs, known as DASH, will move passengers through the city with low-cost shared rides between more than 20 different hubs found across the area, according to a news release.

People will be picked up in bright yellow Tesla SUVs with "expert driver-ambassadors" behind the wheel. Each driver reportedly undergoes a background check and is trained.

DASH is set to go live in October with future passengers only needing to use a mobile app to catch a ride to their destination. Rides will pair up to four passengers to share the hub-to-hub trip.

And for people wondering how much the rides will cost, city leaders say it'll cost just a "few dollars per trip." Information about hub locations, pricing and operating hours will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Whether you live, work, play or learn here, DASH will help everyone who comes to Tampa’s Downtown by giving them a new mobility option," Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard said in a statement. "A ride in a DASH Tesla will be low-cost, protected from the weather, and ideal for medium-length trips within downtown."

Along with the new service comes new job opportunities with hiring for driver-ambassadors beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

After going through extensive safety and driving training, workers will also have to complete in-depth training as an ambassador to downtown Tampa's seven neighborhoods, the release says.

Job applicants can apply starting Tuesday at tampasdowntown.com. Training will start in the next few weeks.

“DASH is designed to add to the growing number of mobility options in Downtown Tampa — not replace any of them,” Karen Kress, senior director of transportation & planning for the Tampa Downtown Partnership, said in a statement. “From scooters and e-bikes to the TECO Line Streetcar and Pirate Water Taxi to HART bus service and bicycle lanes, we know that a growing urban center needs a wide range of ways to get around.

"That’s how we avoid congestion, reduce pollution, and help people enjoy everything their city has to offer.”