TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Foundation announced a visitation service for founder David A. Straz.

Straz, 77, died while on a fishing trip in Homosassa. Straz recently ran for Tampa Mayor and lost to current Mayor Jane Castor.

Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverwalk Tent of the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts.

Entombment will take place at a later date at the Straz Family Mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa.

In lieu of sending flowers to the Straz family they ask you send flowers to someone you love to brighten their day, in honor of David.

Originally a Wisconsin native, Straz moved to Tampa in 1980.

He worked to develop a network of 26 community banks in Wisconsin before moving to the area, only to build another network in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. In Tampa, Straz met and married his wife Catherine, and raised a daughter.

Straz sold off his business to focus on the David A. Straz Jr. Foundation and other community initiatives, including the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on the Hillsborough River.

Straz graduated from Marquette University.

