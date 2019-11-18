TAMPA, Fla. — David A. Straz Jr., a community philanthropist whose name shines brightly on Tampa's riverfront, has died.

He was 77 years old.

The David A. Straz Jr. Foundation announced his passing Monday evening through spokesman Jarrod Holbrook. He said Straz died peacefully in his sleep while on a recent fishing trip with close friends.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Straz earlier this year unsuccessfully ran against Tampa Mayor Jane Castor after spending millions of dollars on campaign mailers and TV commercials airing across the Tampa Bay area.

Originally a Wisconsin native, Straz moved to Tampa in 1980.

He worked to develop a network of 26 community banks in Wisconsin before moving to the area, only to build another network in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. It's this area where Straz met and married his wife, Catherine, and raised a daughter.

Straz sold off his business to focus on the David A. Straz Jr. Foundation and other community initiatives, including the Straz Center for the Performing Arts on the Hillsborough River.

Straz graduated from Marquette University.

Tampa Bay reacts to Straz's death

Castor issued the following statement not long after hearing of Straz's passing:

"I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Straz,” she said. "David’s indelible contributions to this city will be a part of our cultural fabric for decades to come.

"My heart goes out to the entire family during this very difficult time.”

Across the bay, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman tweeted:

"Very sad news about David Straz. His legacy is evident all around us. Beyond being grateful for his philanthropy in our region, I had a personal affinity for him and will miss him. My condolences to his family and all those touched by his kindness."

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, tweeted:

"I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Tampa’s David Straz. I appreciated his business insight, love of Tampa General Hospital and forward thinking on U.S.-Cuba policy. I’m sending love and prayers to Catherine and their daughter."

