1 person treated for burns in Davis Islands boat fire

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were rescued after the boat they were riding on caught fire.
It happened Monday afternoon off Davis Islands, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. The people on board the boat were able to jump off and get into the water, it added.
One person reportedly was burned and is being taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.
Smoke from the fire was seen across parts of downtown Tampa.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
