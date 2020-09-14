1 person treated for burns in Davis Islands boat fire

Tampa Fire Rescue says two people were able to jump off the boat and into the water to escape the fire.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were rescued after the boat they were riding on caught fire.

It happened Monday afternoon off Davis Islands, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. The people on board the boat were able to jump off and get into the water, it added.

One person reportedly was burned and is being taken to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Smoke from the fire was seen across parts of downtown Tampa.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: