Plane goes down near Davis Islands

No one was hurt.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pilot and passenger survived a small plane crash Monday in the water near Davis Islands in Tampa.

The aircraft went down around 10:11 a.m. in the Seaplane Basin near Peter O. Knight Airport. Video from Sky10 showed the yellow plane under the water.

The two people aboard were picked up by a seaplane that was landing in the area. Emergency crews staged at the Davis Island Boat Ramp. First responders are expected to provide updates soon.

Tampa police said crews would be removing the aircraft during the day Monday, a process that is expected to take several hours.

The National Transportation Safety Board will oversee the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The situation did not disrupt operations at Peter O. Knight Airport. Planes continued to take off throughout the morning.

In the past month, this is at least the fourth instance of a small plane crashing or making an emergency landing across the Tampa Bay area. A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a grassy median on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in Tampa on Nov. 4.

Another pilot made an emergency landing on Sarasota Bay on Nov. 9. And this past Friday night, a pilot was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after a small plane went down into Tampa Bay.

All involved were reportedly uninjured.