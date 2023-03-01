Deputies: Infant, dead person found inside Temple Terrace apartment home

Authorities say there is no apparent threat to the public.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A person was found dead inside their home Tuesday night in Temple Terrace, authorities say.

At around 9:30 p.m., law enforcement arrived at The Avenue Apartments on Avenue Club Drive to complete a welfare check on a person, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

When they arrived, deputies say a dead person was found in the apartment and also an unharmed infant. The agency did not immediately specify if the two were related to one another.

The Hillsborough Child Protective Services is reportedly working with the family affected to ensure the infant is with a safe family and home.

"As hard as it is for our detectives, deputies, and CSIs to investigate any death, it is especially heartbreaking when a child is involved," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends impacted as we work to get answers in what happened inside this home."

Deputies say they are still investigating the cause of death and will know more information when the Hillsborough Medical Examiner's Office completes an autopsy report.

The sheriff's office says there is no apparent threat to the public.