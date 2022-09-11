Hillsborough County deputies find dead woman with upper body trauma at Seffner home

Authorities say they are still determining the cause of the woman's death.

SEFFNER, Fla. — Deputies say they found a woman's dead body at a trailer home in the Seffner area on Sunday.

The home is located on Magnolia Avenue and the woman's body was found with upper body trauma, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office and medical examiner's office are reportedly still determining the cause of death for the woman.

“We are saddened by this tragic loss of life,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Our detectives are working tirelessly to solve the details surrounding this violent death, and bring closure to this victim's loved ones.”

Detectives say they are trying to find Hector Godoy, 26, who lives in the home where the body was found. He is wanted on an active warrant for VOP reckless driving, authorities say.