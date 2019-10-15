TAMPA, Fla. — An ex-deckhand on the TV show "Deadliest Catch" was arrested on several drug charges, including possession of heroin, earlier this month.

Jerod Sechrist, 33, was taken into custody Oct. 5 by Tampa police and charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, jail records show.

TMZ first reported details of Sechrist's arrest earlier on Tuesday.

Sechrist was taken into custody on a warrant for a prior reckless driving incident, according to an affidavit. Upon being searched, police say a small baggy containing a white powder was found in his pocket, and it was determined to be heroin.

IMDB shows Sechrist appeared in three episodes of Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" in 2016 as a deckhand on Cape Caution.

