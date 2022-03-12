Man killed on I-75 while attempting to walk across highway after crash, FHP says

Troopers say the man walked into the path of an oncoming car.

TAMPA, Fla. — Troopers say a man was hit and killed by a car early Saturday morning on Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the outside lane of I-75 southbound near exit 257 in Brandon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a man driving a Fiat sedan collided into the back of a tractor-trailer which was driving in front of him. Both vehicles came to a rest on the outside shoulder.

Troopers say the Fiat driver got out of his car and attempted to walk across the highway. He walked into the path of a Toyota SUV and was hit and killed, according to FHP.