The driver was hospitalized.

TAMPA, Fla. — A bicyclist is dead and a driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday morning in Tampa.

Police say the driver was going north on Lizards Tail Road near Park Center Drive "at a high rate of speed" when he "failed to observe" the bicyclist riding southbound.

Around 7:30 a.m., the driver hit the bicyclist head-on before crashing into a tree.

The biker died at the scene. The driver's condition is not yet clear.