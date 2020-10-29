Woman hit and killed by car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night in Tampa.
It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on East Busch Boulevard near North 18th Street.
Police say the 39-year-old was crossing East Busch Boulevard when she was struck by a 22-year-old man driving a Toyota Scion. She died at the scene.
Officers say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Part of East Busch Boulevard was closed for approximately three hours.
