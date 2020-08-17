Deadly crash shuts down I-275 at I-4

Watch for traffic backups in the area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 275 is closed at Interstate 4 because of a deadly crash.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic able to flow from I-4 to northbound I-275, with troopers blocking the ramp to southbound I-275.

The identity of who was killed has not yet been released.

It's not yet known what caused the crash.

