Deadly crash shuts down I-275 at I-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Southbound Interstate 275 is closed at Interstate 4 because of a deadly crash.
It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Traffic cameras in the area showed traffic able to flow from I-4 to northbound I-275, with troopers blocking the ramp to southbound I-275.
The identity of who was killed has not yet been released.
It's not yet known what caused the crash.
- Keeping an eye on 2 disturbances in the tropics
- Broward County Sheriff's Office lieutenant dies from COVID-19
- Man with 'disturbing obsession' into WWE fighter breaks into home after years of stalking
- Michigan sheriff's office sweep finds 7 missing kids, including 16-year-old victim of human trafficking
- Doctors warn that new CDC quarantine guidelines for COVID-19 survivors don't mean you have immunity
- Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri tests positive for COVID-19
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter