TAMPA, Fla. — A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a car Tuesday morning in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:06 a.m. near Dale Mabry Highway and West Waters Avenue.

Troopers say a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair was traveling eastbound on Dale Mabry along the south portion of the intersection of Waters Avenue. A 64-year-old woman was driving a Toyota Prius northbound on Dale Mabry in the outside lane and going through a green light.

FHP said the man in the wheelchair "entered the path" of the Prius and was hit. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter