Police say the roadway will be closed for several hours.

TAMPA, Fla. — The westbound lanes of Gandy Boulevard will be shut down for "several hours" while the Tampa Police Department works a deadly crash.

Officers say the crash happened on a portion of Gandy Boulevard, just west of Dale Mabry Highway.

Police have released limited information about the crash "due to the nature of the investigation."

It is unclear how many cars were involved or if there were any additional injuries.