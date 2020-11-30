Deadly crash halts traffic on westbound Interstate 4

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Those expecting to travel westbound through Hillsborough County on Interstate 4 will want to seek another route.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it is working a deadly crash in the Seffner area that has traffic down to one lane.

Troopers were called to the scene around 10 p.m. and are working to determine the cause of the crash.

It is unclear how many were involved in the crash at this time or if there are any other injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

