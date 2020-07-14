x
Deadly hit-and-run closes portion of N. 21st Street in Tampa

Police say the crash involved a motorcycle.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash
involving a motorcycle at the Selmon Expressway and N. 21st Street.

The southbound lanes of N. 21st Street will be closed for several hours for the traffic homicide investigation, police said in a news release. 

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

