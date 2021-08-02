Sheriff: Argument leads to teen hit, killed by car and woman shot

People who heard or saw what happened are asked to give the sheriff's office a call.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an argument that led to a teen hit and killed by a car and the driver shot.

Deputies say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at The Place at Carrollwood apartments located off Gunn Highway. The agency said a 14-year-old died in the crash.

Deputies say just minutes before the teen was hit, a "physical altercation" happened involving the driver of the car. At some point, someone shot at the driver. The woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

"We are extremely saddened by the tragedy that resulted from a meaningless fight," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "A child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of adults who engaged in a verbal dispute and allowed it to escalate. Our detectives are processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and working to determine who fired the shots.

"At this time, no arrests have been made and the motive is under investigation. Those who saw or heard something are urged to come forward."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.