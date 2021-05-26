FHP: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-275 near downtown Tampa exit

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a deadly crash on I-275 has the southbound lanes shut down near downtown Tampa.
Troopers say the crash involves a truck and happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators did not say what led up to the crash. They also did not give an estimate on when the road would open back up.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
