x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Hillsborough County

FHP: Deadly crash shuts down part of I-275 near downtown Tampa exit

Troopers say the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a deadly crash on I-275 has the southbound lanes shut down near downtown Tampa.

Troopers say the crash involves a truck and happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators did not say what led up to the crash. They also did not give an estimate on when the road would open back up. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter